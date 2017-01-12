On Thursday, Iraq Body Count has released the organization’s 2016 casualty analysis. I.B.C. counted 16,361 civilians deaths during 2016.

Canada is refusing to disclose details concerning the visits of seven Canadian soldiers, since November, to the Role 2 field hospital in northern Iraq. The soldiers could have been visiting for non-combat issues.

The Turkish government took in more than 5,300 Iraqi Turkmen from Mosul and Tal Afar. The Turkmen minority group is distantly related to the Turks.

At least 142 were killed and eight more wounded:

In Mosul, mortar killed 19 civilians and wounded four more who were trying to escape fighting in Maliya district. Security forces killed 89 militants in Sahiroon and Somariya. Fifteen militants were killed during a raid on a previously liberated neighborhood. Four more militants were killed in the southeast. British troops observed militants accidentally shooting one of their own dead in the chaos following an airstrike. Including a commander, six militants were killed in Amel and Sumer.

In Baghdad, a bomb in the Maalif district killed one person and wounded four more.

Turkish warplane conducted an airstrike on suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in Sinat-Haftanin and Zab. Three guerrillas were killed.

Four militants were killed in an airstrike on Jamiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis