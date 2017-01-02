The U.S. military announced that 15 civilians were killed in Iraq or Syria airstrikes during November, bringing the total of civilians killed in airstrikes since operations against the Islamic State militants began in 2014 to 188 deaths. This figure is considered a very low estimate.

French President Francois Hollande is in Iraq to meet with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders and spend time with French troops. While there, he said that the French effort in Iraq protects France, because some of the militants they are killing are planning attacks back home. Also, he expects that children of French militants will return home and be “de-radicalized.” Hollande is the only western head of state to have visited Iraq since the war against Daesh began.

Former Prime Minister and current Vice President Nouri al-Maliki intimated that the Iran-backed Shi’ite militias are welcome to go fight in Syria.

At least 114 were killed and 132 were wounded:

A British soldier has died near Taji. The only detail given was that the soldier was not killed in combat.

A suicide car bomber in Sadr City killed 36 people and wounded about 61 more. The bomber attracted day laborers at a market to his bomb. A passing minibus was engulfed in flames.

In Baghdad, a bomb targeting a Sunni cleric near the Umm al-Tubul mosque killed five people and wounded six more. A bomb killed 12 persons and wounded 26 more near a hospital. In Zaafaraniyah, a bomb killed two and wounded seven more. A bomb in Baladiyat killed one person and wounded four more. At least another 27 more were wounded in these and other attacks. At least one protestor was wounded when security forces shot bullets and tear gas at a group demonstrating for the return of a kidnapped journalist.

Sixteen militiamen were killed in an attack near Baiji. Daesh militants briefly held control of a highway leading to Baghdad.

At least seven policemen were killed in Samarra, when gunmen attack two police stations. Six militants were killed.

An attack left seven Sunni tribal fighters dead at a checkpoint in Bohamad.

In Mosul, militants executed four people.

Shelling in Sharqat killed two children.

A militiaman was shot dead in the Hawi area.

In the Makhoul Mountains, seven militants were killed.

Six militants were killed in a strike on Tal Afar.

